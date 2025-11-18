Australian Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag advance to second round; Treesa-Gayatri suffer loss on return

The Indian men's doubles badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of the 2025 Australian Open Super 300 with a comfortable win on Tuesday.

Up against Chinese Taipei's Chang Ko Chi and Po Li Wei, the top seeded Indians recorded a straight games 25-23, 21-16 victory.

Returning to action for the first time since their first round loss at the French Open last month, Rankireddy and Shetty were pushed to the limit in the opening game.

The Indians managed to up their ante under pressure, to pocket it 25-23.

The second game, despite some good fight from Chang and Po, saw the Indians in complete control throughout.

Rankireddy and Shetty wasted no time in finishing the second game off and wrapped up the match in 48 minutes.

Treesa-Gayatri bow out

Meanwhile, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's return to the BWF World Tour circuit didn't go as planned as they lost out in straight games to Indonesia's Febrina Kusuma and Meilysa Puspitasari.

Returning to action for the first time since July this year, the fourth seeded Indian duo was blown away by the lower-ranked Indonesians.

Treesa-Gayatri looked rusty and seemed no where near their best as they surrendered tamely at 10-21, 14-21 in 40 minutes.

https://thebridge.in/badminton/australian-open-2025-satwik-chirag-treesa-gayatri-return-action-preview-55218