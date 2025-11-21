Australian Open 2025: Lakshya Sen progresses to semis; Satwik-Chirag exit

Indin ace Lakshya Sen progressed through to his fourth semi-final of the year at the 2025 Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney, on Friday.

In an all-Indian quarterfinal matchup, the 24-year-old got the better of his younger compatriot Ayush Shetty in a straight-game affair, 23-21, 21-11.

This was the second international meeting between the two Indians after the Hong Kong Open 2025, with Lakshya now keeping the head-to-head record by 2-0.

Back to back semis for Lakshya Sen. After a disaster first half of the year, things have gotten better since the WCh. He's started to dig deeper into the events. Hopefully there is some consistency moving forward. #AustralianOpenS500 pic.twitter.com/2tPMl3VWh9 — Rambo (@monster_zero123) November 21, 2025

In a topsy-turvy opening game, Lakshya was pushed to all corners by Ayush, but still the former managed to edge past his younger compatriot on extra points.

However, Ayush could not continue the same fight in the second game as Lakshya showed more precision and maintained a lead throughout the game to reach the semis.

This will be Lakshya's second consecutive semi-final after last week's Korea Masters, but this time he will want to take this forward by winning against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in semis on Saturday.

On the other hand, the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty once again missed a chance to win their first title of the year after exiting in the quarterfinals in Sydney.

They fell short of Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Fikri in straight games, 19-21, 15-21, despite having a good 5-point lead in the opening game.