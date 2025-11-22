Australian Open 2025: Lakshya Sen in final

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen marched into the men’s singles final of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Saturday.

In a grueling one-hour-26-minute semifinal, the 24-year-old rallied to overcome World No. 6 and second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, 17-21, 24-22, 21-16.





On Sunday, the 2021 World Championship bronze medallist will face either Japan’s Yushi Tanaka or Chinese Taipei’s fifth seed Lin Chun-Yi.

Lakshay, who is yet to win a title this year, had reached the Hong Kong Open final earlier this year. He last clinched a title at the 2024 Syed Modi International, defeating Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng 21–6, 21–7.