Australian Open: Ayush Shetty stuns fourth-seeded Kodai Naraoka in R16

The Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty stunned the fourth-seeded Kodai Naraoka to confirm his spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open in Sydney on Thursday.

The 20-year-old registered a straight-game 21-17, 21-16 win against the world no.9 Japanese shuttler, advancing for his 6th quarterfinal of the year on the BWF World Tour.

He also avenged his loss against Kodai from last week's Kumamoto Masters, and took a 2-1 lead in head-to-head record against the defensive maestro.

His potential quarterfinal matchup could be against India's no.1 Lakshys Sen, who will be competing in his second round match against Taipei's Chi Yu-jen.

Satwik-Chirag marches to quarterfinal

The top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also booked their spot in the quarterfinal with their second consecutive straight-game win.

They got the better of a much lower-ranked Chinese Taipei pair of Ching Heng Su and Guan Sun Wu in a 31-minute encounter, 21-18, 21-11.

The Indian duo were in a lot of trouble early on in the opening game, trailing by 6 points at 9-15, but then they bounced back to win the next five points and close the game.

In the second game, they increased the pace of the game and comfortably built up to their early lead and dominantly won the match.

They will next take on Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Fikri of Indonesia in the quarterfinal on Friday.