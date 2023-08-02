Badminton
Australia Open LIVE: PV Sindhu, Prannoy, Lakshya in action-Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the round of 32 of Australia Open 2023.
A host of Indian shuttles feature in the round of 32 of Australia Open 2023.
While HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will eye their second title win of the season, PV Sindhu will look to regain her lost touch.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2023 2:48 AM GMT
Srikanth moves to round of 16.
A superb second game from the Indian shuttles as he completely outplays the Japanese and wins the match 21-18, 21-7.
- 2 Aug 2023 2:44 AM GMT
Five quick points for Srikanth.
Nishimoto is clueless as Srikanth has been rampant in the second game with a slew of winners and drops. He leads 17-7.
- 2 Aug 2023 2:40 AM GMT
A big lead for Srikanth in the second game.
Srikanth leads 11-4 in the second game and he has been brilliant in the second game.
- 2 Aug 2023 2:31 AM GMT
Srikanth wins the first game 21-18.
Had it not been his errors on the net, Srikanth would have won the game earlier. Nishimoto tries to fight but Srikanth wins with ease.
- 2 Aug 2023 2:19 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth recovers well to lead 11-8.
Some fine attacking badminton by Srikanth as he had troubled Nishimoto with his winners to lead 11-8 in the mid-game break.
- 2 Aug 2023 2:15 AM GMT
Kidambi has made some errors in early exchanges.
Two errors on the net from Kidambi Srikanth and Kenta Nishimoto has a lead of 6-4 in the first game.
- 2 Aug 2023 2:03 AM GMT
Priyanshu Rajawat also wins.
Priyanshu defeated local lad Nathan Tang 21-12, 21-16 to move to round of 32.
- 2 Aug 2023 2:00 AM GMT
In earlier matches, Aakarshi Kashyap won against her Malaysian opponent.
Aakarshi won in straight games against her highly ranked opponent 21-17, 21-15.
- 2 Aug 2023 1:53 AM GMT
PV Sindhu moves to next round.
No first round exit for PV Sindhu as defeats Ahsmita Chahila 21-18, 21-13 to move o the next round.