Badminton Association of India awards cash prize to Thomas Cup winners

The BAI handed a cash prize of INR 1 crore to the Indian team and INR 20 lakh to the support staff.

India Thomas Cup Badminton
The victorious Indian Thomas Cup contingent with their BAI prize money

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-23T13:58:21+05:30

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) handed a cash prize to the triumphant Indian contingent from the Thomas Cup upon their arrival in the country, in a city hotel in New Delhi.

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team on this historic achievement with BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra alongside other BAI officials and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand were present on the occasion.
The BAI also handed a cash prize of INR 1 crore to the Indian team and INR 20 lakh to the support staff.
Indian team clinched the Thomas Cup title for the first time in the 73-year history of the world's most prestigious badminton men's team championship by thrashing 14-time champions Indonesia in Bangkok.


