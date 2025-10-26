Badminton Asia Youth C'ships: Shaina, Diksha clinch U15 & U17 women's singles titles

Indian youngsters Shaina Manimuthu & Diksha Sudhakar clinched the women's singles titles in U15 & U17 categories respectively at the 2025 Badminton Asia Youth C'ships on Sunday.

Shaina defeated Japan's Chiharu Tomita 21-14, 22-20 in the final.

Meanwhile, Diksha edged past compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 to win India's first-ever U17 singles gold medal.

Diksha's victory over Lakshya, who took silver, ended India's 10-year drought for a gold medal in the U17 category, with the last gold won in men's doubles in 2015.

Meanwhile, Shaina is now India's fourth women's singles player to win the Asian U15 Women's singles title, following Samiya Imad Farooqui (2017), Tasnim Mir (2019), and Tanvi Patri (2024).

On the other hand, Indian male shuttlers had secured two bronze medals in the men's U17 and men's doubles U17 categories after losing their semi-final matches.

With this, India ended the tournament with five Medals - 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals.

Indian Medalists at 2025 Badminton Asia U15 & U17 Championships: