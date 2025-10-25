Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior C'ships: India reach semifinals in four events

India's good run of form at the 2025 Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships continued on Friday as shuttlers from the country advanced to semi-finals in four events, assuring themselves of medals across both age groups.

The day’s biggest result came from Lakshya Rajesh, who delivered a spirited comeback to upset top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon of Thailand 11-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the U-17 girls’ singles quarter-finals. Her win capped off a stellar day for the Indian contingent.

Sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar joined her in the semi-finals after a confident 21-17, 21-8 win over Indonesia’s Raisya Affatunisa, ensuring India a strong double presence in the U-17 girls’ singles last four.

In the U-17 boys’ singles, Jagsher Singh Khangurra continued his fine form, registering a comfortable 21-13, 21-14 victory against Zhan Shing Yui of Hong Kong China to progress to the semi-finals.

India’s success extended to the doubles draw as well, with Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh moving into the U-17 mixed doubles semi-finals following the retirement of their Chinese opponents.

Earlier in the day, top seed Shaina Manimuthu eased into the U-15 girls’ singles semi-finals with a straight games win over Japan’s Yubuki Azumaya (21-14, 21-16), keeping India’s medal hopes alive in the younger age group.

With semifinal representation in four events, India’s juniors have delivered one of their finest collective performances at the continental stage, showcasing the nation’s rising strength in youth badminton.