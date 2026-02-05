Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ships Live: India women take on Thailand - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from day 3 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in China.
Badminton Asia Team C'ships Live: India women's team takes on Thailand in a rematch of last edition's final in this final group game of Badminton Asia Team C'ships in Qingdao, China, on Thursday.
After a comfortable 5-0 win in the opening game against Myanmar, the young Indian squad will aim to continue the winning momentum against a much stronger Thai team.
Later in the day, the Indian men's team will also compete in their final group game against Japan at 2:30 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 5 Feb 2026 10:48 AM IST
India 2-0 Thailand! Treesa-Gayatri register second straight win
The top Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand doubles the team's lead after a three-game win against the lower-ranked Thai Duo.
Treesa-Gayti tried to close out the match in straight games, but missed out on a game point in the second game, but eventually bounced back in the third to win the match.
Final Score: Treesa Jolly /Gayatri Gopichand (IND) 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 Tidapron Kleebyeesun / Nattamon Laisuan (THA)
- 5 Feb 2026 9:36 AM IST
India 1-0 Thailand! Tanvi Sharma upsets the world top 20 Busanan
A big win for the youngster Tanvi Sharma, bagging a crucial win for India in this opening match of the tie against World no.16 Busanan, showcasing her deceptive play on cross court.
Tanvi, ranked 42nd in the world, had a good 5-point lead in the decider, but then she made a couple of unforced errors under pressure, giving a chance to Busanan.
However, she held her composure and won a crucial point at 19-16 with a beautiful cross-court drop shot to trick Busanan and later win the match
Final score: Tanvi Sharma 21-14, 17-21, 21-18 Busanan Ongbamrungphan
- 5 Feb 2026 9:24 AM IST
A huge lead for Tanvi at the final mid-game break with Busanan's multiple unforced errors
Game-3: Tanvi Sharma 11-6 Busanan Ongbamrungphan
- 5 Feb 2026 9:20 AM IST
Tanvi Sharma Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan into the Decider
The teenager Tanvi Sharma had a good start, pushing the World no.16 to corners and winning the opening game dominantly with the scores of 21-14.
But then, Busanan showed her experience and bolstered her attack over Tanvi, to close out the second game in her favour, 21-17 and force a decider.
- 5 Feb 2026 8:25 AM IST
Here is the starting line-up for India Vs Thailand Women
- WS1: Tanvi Sharma (IND) Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA)
- WD1: Treesa Jolly /Gayatri Gopichand (IND) Vs Tidapron Kleebyeesun / Nattamon Laisuan (THA)
- WS2: Rakshitha Sree Ramraj (IND) Vs Pithcamon Opatniputh (THA)
- WD2: Shruti Mishra / Tanisha Crasto (IND) Vs Hathaithip Mijad / Napapakorn Tungkasatan (THA)
- WS3: Malvika Bansod (IND) Vs Pornpicha Choeikeewong (THA)
- 5 Feb 2026 8:00 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final group matches at Badminton Asia Team C'ships
The Indian women's team will take on Thailand in a rematch of last edition's gold medal match at 8:30 AM IST.
Later in the day, the Indian men's team will also finish off the group stage with the final tie against Japan at 2:30 PM IST.