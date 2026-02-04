Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Team C'ships Live: India women take on Myanmar in opener- Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the day-2 of the Badminton Asian Team Championships in China.

Indian women's  team is taking on Myanmar in Badminton Asia C'ships 2026 (Photo Credits: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 Feb 2026 9:11 AM IST

Badminton Asia Team C'ships Live: Indian women's team will begin its title defence at the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday.

India women's team will take on Myanmar in their opening group match, led by young singles players Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree and Malvika Bansod.

Later in the day, the Indian men's team will also kickstart their campaign with the first group match against Singapore at 2:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2026-02-04 02:50:00
BadmintonAsian ChampionshipIndian Sports LIVE
