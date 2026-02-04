Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ships Live: India women take on Myanmar in opener- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the day-2 of the Badminton Asian Team Championships in China.
Badminton Asia Team C'ships Live: Indian women's team will begin its title defence at the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday.
India women's team will take on Myanmar in their opening group match, led by young singles players Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree and Malvika Bansod.
Later in the day, the Indian men's team will also kickstart their campaign with the first group match against Singapore at 2:30 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 4 Feb 2026 9:11 AM IST
India 1-0 Myanmar! Tanvi Sharma wins
After a comfortable first-game, Tanvi was pushed behind in the second by experienced Thuzar, but the youngster came back from a 6-point deficit at 2-8 to win the game 21-16.
With this, she registers a straight-game win to start her campaign and give India a 1-0 lead in the opening tie.
Final Score: Tanvi Sharma (IND) 21-13, 21-16 Thet Htar Tuzhar (MYA)
- 4 Feb 2026 8:49 AM IST
An early advantage for Tanvi; wins the opening game convicincgly
Game-1: Tanvi Sharma (IND) 21-13 Thet Htar Tuzhar (MYA)
- 4 Feb 2026 8:41 AM IST
A solid start for the youngster Tanvi, gains a good lead at first mid-game break
Game-1: Tanvi Sharma (IND) 11-6 Thet Htar Tuzhar (MYA)
- 4 Feb 2026 8:30 AM IST
First Up: India women take on Myanmar at 8:30 AM IST
The defending champions start their title defence against Myanmar in the opening group match.
Here is the lineup for India Vs Myanmar:
- WS1: Tanvi Sharma (IND) Vs Thet Htar Tuzhar (MYA)
- WS2: Rakshitha Sree (IND) Vs Eaint Chir Phoo (MYA)
- WS3: Malvika Bansod (IND) Vs Lin Lin Htet (MYA)
- WD1: Priya Konjengbam / Shruti Mishra (IND) Vs Su Latt / Thet Htar Tuzhar (MYA)
- WD2: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand (IND) Vs Lin Lin Htet / Eaint Chir Phoo (MYA)
- 4 Feb 2026 8:20 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2026 Badminton Asia Team C'ships
Indian men's and women's badminton teams will begin their campaign today.
The Indian women's team will take on Myanmar in the morning session, followed by the men's team's opening fixture against Singapore later in the day.