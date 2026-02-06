Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Indian men lose to South Korea in quarterfinals - HIGHLIGHTS

Catch all the highlights from the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 in China.

Badminton Asia Team Cships: Indian men lose to South Korea in quarterfinals - HIGHLIGHTS
X

Indian men's team take on South Korea in the quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Team C'ships (Photo Credits: BAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Feb 2026 6:45 PM IST

The Indian men's team faced South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, on Friday.

India had rested Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for this quarterfinal tie, whereas Srikanth Kidambi replaced HS Prannoy in the second singles.

Kidambi won his match, but the Indian team faced a 1-3 defeat after both the doubles and Ayush Shetty in the singles lost their respective matches.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2026-02-06 08:20:01
>Load More
BadmintonAsian ChampionshipKidambi SrikanthChirag ShettyIndian Sports LIVE
Next Story
Similar Posts
X