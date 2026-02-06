Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Indian men lose to South Korea in quarterfinals - HIGHLIGHTS
Catch all the highlights from the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 in China.
The Indian men's team faced South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, on Friday.
India had rested Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for this quarterfinal tie, whereas Srikanth Kidambi replaced HS Prannoy in the second singles.
Kidambi won his match, but the Indian team faced a 1-3 defeat after both the doubles and Ayush Shetty in the singles lost their respective matches.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 6 Feb 2026 6:45 PM IST
That's it from our coverage of the 2026 Badminton Asia Team C'ships
India failed to win any medals from the competition, as both the men's and women's teams were knocked out of the competition in the quarterfinals.
- 6 Feb 2026 6:30 PM IST
Indian men's team returns medalless from China
The Indian men's team faced a quarterfinal exit, losing 1-3 to South Korea after both the doubles and Ayush Shetty in the singles lost their respective matches.
Final Score: India 1-3 South Korea
MS1: Ayush Shetty (IND) lost 21-18, 14-21, 24-26 to Tae Bin Yoo (KOR)
MD1: Chirag Shetty /Hariharan Amsakarunan (IND) lost 11-21, 13-21 to Song Hyun Cho /Kim Won Ho (KOR)
MS2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) bt. 21-15, 21-16 Ji Hoon Choi (KOR)
MD2: Pruthvi K Roy/ Sai Pratheek K (IND) Vlost 11-21, 16-21 to Yong Jin /Dong Ju Ki (KOR)
- 6 Feb 2026 6:19 PM IST
India 1-3 Korea! Pruthvi-Pratheek faces a straight-game defeat
India bowed out of the Badminton Asia Team C'ships with a 1-3 defeat to South Korea after the young doubles pair of Pruthvi Roy and Sai Pratheek failed to put up a fight in the second doubles tie.
Final Score: Pruthvi K Roy/ Sai Pratheek K (IND) 11-21, 16-21 Yong Jin /Dong Ju Ki (KOR)
- 6 Feb 2026 5:30 PM IST
India 1-2 South Korea! Kidambi Srikanth gets 1-point back to India
The veteran Kidambi Srikanth gets one match point back with a straight-game win against Ji Hoon Choi in the second singles match.
Now, he has passed the baton to the young men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Roy and Sai Pratheek to keep India in the tie with a win in the next match.
Final Score: Kidambi Srikanth 15-21, 16-21 Choi
- 6 Feb 2026 5:05 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth comfortably takes the first game
Game-1: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 21-15 Ji Hoon Choi (KOR)
- 6 Feb 2026 4:53 PM IST
India 0-2 Korea! Chirag-Hariharan face straight-game defeat
Two in two for Korea as they win the first doubles match with a comfortable straight-game win against the Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Hariharan Amsakarunan.
Final score: Chirag-Hariharan (IND) 11-21, 13-21 Cho-Kim (KOR)
- 6 Feb 2026 4:07 PM IST
India 0-1 Korea! Ayush Shetty lost to Yoo after missing out on 4 match points
A shocking defeat for Ayush Shetty against a much lower-ranked South Korean shuttler, where the two players put everything out on the court in the final game, but in the end, the Korean came out as a winner.
This win could be a defining point of the tie for the Korean team, who had the odds against them in all three singles matches.
Final Score: Ayush (IND) 21-18, 14-21, 24-26 Yoo (KOR)
- 6 Feb 2026 3:25 PM IST
Yoo takes the second game as the match goes into a decider
Game-2: Ayush Shetty (IND) 14-21 Tae Bin Yoo (KOR)
- 6 Feb 2026 3:05 PM IST
Ayush Shetty starts with a win in the opening game
Coming from an early three-point deficit, Ayush dominated the game in the latter stage to give an early advantage to the team.
Game-1: Ayush Shetty (IND) 21-18 Tae Bin Yoo (KOR)
- 6 Feb 2026 2:00 PM IST
Here is the lineup for India Vs South Korea quarterfinal match-up
India is resting its top men's singles player, Lakshya Sen, for the second consecutive tie. So, Ayush Shetty will continue to compete in the first singles.
Additionally, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has also been rested in this quarter-final. Therefore, Chirag Shetty is going to pair with Hariharan Amsakarunan.
India Vs South Korea Line-Up
- MS1: Ayush Shetty (IND) Vs Tae Bin Yoo (KOR)
- MD1: Chirag Shetty /Hariharan Amsakarunan (IND) Vs Song Hyun Cho /Kim Won Ho (KOR)
- MS2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) Vs Ji Hoon Choi (KOR)
- MD2: Pruthvi K Roy/ Sai Pratheek K (IND) Vs Yong Jin /Dong Ju Ki (KOR)
- MS3: Tharun Mannepalli ((IND) Vs Hyeon Woo Cho (KOR)