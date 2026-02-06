Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Indian men lose to South Korea in quarterfinals - HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian men's team faced South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, on Friday.

India had rested Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for this quarterfinal tie, whereas Srikanth Kidambi replaced HS Prannoy in the second singles.

Kidambi won his match, but the Indian team faced a 1-3 defeat after both the doubles and Ayush Shetty in the singles lost their respective matches.

As it happened: