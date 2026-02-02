Badminton Asia Team C'ships Preview: Can India defend the women’s team title without PV Sindhu?

Indian shuttlers are geared up for the first team competition of the year at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 in Qingdao, China, from February 3 to 8.

India will field a 19-member contingent at the championships, where both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will compete for continental glory.

The Indian women’s team are the defending champions, having won their maiden title in 2024, while the men’s team are still awaiting their first Asian medal since 2020.

Youngsters to lead the Indian Women's Team



The Indian women's team will start as the reigning champions, but this time the squad will be without their star player, PV Sindhu, who withdrew a few days back, citing a niggle.

In her absence, the team will rely on youngsters such as Rakshita Shree, Tanvi Sharma and Malvika Bansod in singles, alongside Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto in doubles.

All of these young players have produced some impressive performances over the past few years, but consistency has eluded them. They will be hoping to find that rhythm when India need it the most.

India also have a tricky draw, having been grouped with last edition’s finalists Thailand, and the youngsters will need to step up if the team are to top the group.

Experienced line-up for Indian men

Unlike the women’s team, the men’s side features a far more experienced squad, with several members from the 2022 Thomas Cup-winning team.

In singles, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are part of the squad, alongside the powerful doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The team also includes youngsters such as Ayush Shetty and Tharun Mannepalli, who could play crucial roles in key matches.

India have been drawn alongside Japan and Singapore in the group stage, against whom India’s leading singles players have enjoyed a good record over the past 12 months.

The team will therefore be hoping to end their medal drought from the last two editions and reach at least the final for the first time in their history.

Draw for Indian teams at Badminton Asia Championships

India Women: Group Y - India, Myanmar, Thailand

India Men: Group C - India, Singapore, Japan

Indian Squads for Badminton Asia Team C'ships:

Men: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy HS, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, Sai Pratheek K, Hariharan Amsakarunan

Women: Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, Malvika Bansod, Surya Charisma Tamiri, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Tanisha Crasto

India's Schedule at Badminton Asia Team C'ships (In IST):

4th February

8:30 AM - India Women Vs Myanmar

2:30 PM - India Men Vs Singapore Men

5th February



8:30 AM - India Women Vs Thailand Women

2:30 PM - Indian Men Vs Japan Men

6th February - Quarter-finals

7th February - Semi-finals

8th February - Final

Where to Watch Badminton Asia Team C'ships

The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network.

The action will also be available on the Badminton Asia official YouTube channel.