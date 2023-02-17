Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Hong Kong - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will lead India's challenge in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships against Hong Kong. Lakshya Sen comes in for HS Prannoy.

India drew Hong Kong after beating Malaysia in the final group game 4-1 to finish as the group toppers of Group B.

Match starts at 5:30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.

