Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Hong Kong - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Hong Kong in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Hong Kong - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 Feb 2023 2:14 PM GMT

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will lead India's challenge in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships against Hong Kong. Lakshya Sen comes in for HS Prannoy.

India drew Hong Kong after beating Malaysia in the final group game 4-1 to finish as the group toppers of Group B.

Match starts at 5:30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

2023-02-17 10:16:33
>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu Chirag Shetty Lakshya Sen 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X