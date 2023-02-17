Badminton
Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Hong Kong - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Hong Kong in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.
Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will lead India's challenge in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships against Hong Kong. Lakshya Sen comes in for HS Prannoy.
India drew Hong Kong after beating Malaysia in the final group game 4-1 to finish as the group toppers of Group B.
Match starts at 5:30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 17 Feb 2023 2:14 PM GMT
Angus wins the match and he is roaring.
Unbelievable stuff here from the World Number 14 as he comes back after losing the first game to win 20-22, 21-19, 21-18.
Lakshya Sen lost the steam in last game.
- 17 Feb 2023 2:07 PM GMT
Smash and it is equal.
Lakshya is not giving it up as he smashes one in the corner to make it 15-15
- 17 Feb 2023 2:06 PM GMT
Angus maintains his lead.
Angus has kept his lead intact at 15-13 despite Lakshya Sen's fightback,
- 17 Feb 2023 2:04 PM GMT
Lakshya equalizes.
Phenomenal from Lakshya as he brings out another winner and the game is tied at 11-11.
- 17 Feb 2023 2:02 PM GMT
Three consecutive points for Lakshya
Lakshya forces Angus into errors and has recovered four points now.
Lakshya 9-11 Angus
- 17 Feb 2023 2:00 PM GMT
Lakshya crosses the net and gifts another point to Angus.
This is sixth mistake from Lakshya and He is trailing by 5-11 at the mid-game interval.
- 17 Feb 2023 1:58 PM GMT
Lakshya is making mistakes here and it might prove costly
Fourth consecutive error from Lakshya and he has conceded a four-point lead to Angus.
Angus 9-5 Lakshya
- 17 Feb 2023 1:55 PM GMT
Angus is raging at the moment.
It looks like Lakshya will have to fight hard in the game as Angus is bringing smash in every point.
Angus 6-3 Lakshya