Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Asia Junior Badminton LIVE Semifinals - Unnati Hooda advances into final: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinal of Asia Junior Badminton U15 and U17.

Unnati Hooda in action (Source: SAI Media)
X

Unnati Hooda in action (Source: SAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-03T11:59:00+05:30

It is the semifinals of the Asia Junior U15 and U17 Badminton, and we have 5 matches with Indian representation. Though all of them are already assured of medals, they would be eager to make it to the top 2 in their age-group in the continent.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2022-12-03 02:06:32
>Load More
Badminton 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X