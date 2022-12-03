Badminton
Asia Junior Badminton LIVE Semifinals - Unnati Hooda advances into final: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinal of Asia Junior Badminton U15 and U17.
It is the semifinals of the Asia Junior U15 and U17 Badminton, and we have 5 matches with Indian representation. Though all of them are already assured of medals, they would be eager to make it to the top 2 in their age-group in the continent.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:28 AM GMT
UNNATI IS IN THE FINAL!!!
After a good start to the second game, the Japanese shuttler couldn't capitalise on the Indian's mistakes as Hooda wins the match 21-8, 21-17 to advance into the finals of the U-17 women's singles.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:24 AM GMT
Nervy moments.
Unnati still leads at 17-14, but one too many mistakes from the Indian gifting points to Yokouchi.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:18 AM GMT
And Unnati edges past into the lead.
A few quick points and the Indian is once again in the lead.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:14 AM GMT
Japan leads in the second game.
5-3 for Mion, but just a slender lead.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:11 AM GMT
First game to India!
In just 10 minutes, Unnati wins the first game 21-8. The Indian looks very casual as she calmly places the shots beyond the reach of her Japanese opponent.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:07 AM GMT
Unnati is flying through the first set!
It's 13-5 and it's just been seven minutes. Pure dominance from the Indian against the Japanese Mion Yokouchi.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:01 AM GMT
Unnati Hooda starts well!
The Indian has a three-point lead.
- 3 Dec 2022 3:08 AM GMT
MS U15: TALASILA LOSES!
A rather tame surrender in the end, but Tankara Talasila can walk away from this tournament with his head held high. He was one of the better players in the tournament, but eventually goes down 16-21, 21-19, 13-21.
We could have had an all-Indian final in U15 Men's Singles if Talasila made through, but it was not to be!
- 3 Dec 2022 3:01 AM GMT
Talasila struggles!
Tankara Talasila is struggling to keep up to his opponent now. He trails 10-15 as Yih tries to run away with this contest. Pressure, pressure on the Indian.
- 3 Dec 2022 3:00 AM GMT
MS U15: ANISH THOPPANI REACHES FINAL
Anish Thoppani is the first finallist of Men's Singles U15. He was made to work hard at first but once he got settled in, there was no stopping the Indian.