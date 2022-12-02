Badminton
Asia Junior Badminton LIVE: Unnati Hooda reaches semifinal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Quarterfinal of 2022 Asia Junior Badminton.
The quarterfinal action at the 2022 Asia Junior U15 and U17 Badminton starts today in Nonthaburi, Thailand. There will be a total of seven matches with Indian representation, including Unnati Hooda in U17 women's singles.
How many of them will advance to the semifinals?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 2 Dec 2022 4:26 AM GMT
UNNATI HOODA WINSSS!
She does it with ease in the end. The top seed Unnati Hooda is through to the semifinals of the Asia Junior U15 and U17 Badminton tournament in Women's Singles.
Score: 21-15, 21-18
- 2 Dec 2022 4:21 AM GMT
Unnati takes the LEAD!
She fights back once again, and equalises at 16-16 before edging ahead at 17-16. Hooda now is in the lead and has the opportunity to wrap up this match within the next few minutes.
- 2 Dec 2022 4:12 AM GMT
Hooda trails
A three-point deficit for Unnati Hooda at 8-11 going into the second mid-game interval. Can she overcome this to wrap up this game?
- 2 Dec 2022 4:06 AM GMT
Unnati trails in Game 2
Once again, a poor start for Unnati Hooda. She is down 2-6 in the second game.
- 2 Dec 2022 4:01 AM GMT
Unnati takes GAME 1
What a stunning show this from Unnati Hooda. She wins 10 points in a row to pocket the first game. The 16-year-old was 11-15 down, but wins it 21-11.
- 2 Dec 2022 3:59 AM GMT
EQUALISED!
She is fighting back well, is Unnati Hooda. She draws level with the South Korean at 15-15 by winning 4-points in a row.
- 2 Dec 2022 3:57 AM GMT
Hooda reduces the deficit
A few points stitched together by Unnati Hooda post the break and she has now reduced the deficit to 11-12.
- 2 Dec 2022 3:52 AM GMT
Hooda trails
She seems to be struggling out there does Unnati Hooda. Trails 7-11 at the first mid-game break.
- 2 Dec 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Not the best of starts for Hooda
Not the kind of start one would expect in a quarterfinal as Unnati Hooda trails 2-4. Still very early days though.
- 2 Dec 2022 3:44 AM GMT
WS U17: Unnati Hooda out in the middle
Unnati Hooda walks out to court number 1 for her Women's Singles U17 quarterfinals. She is up against South Korea's Kim Min Ji.