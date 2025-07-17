Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: Tanvi Sharma leads 19-member Indian team – Preview

The young Tanvi Sharma will lead a 19-member Indian contingent for the 2025 Badminton Asia Junior Championships scheduled to start on Friday in Solo, Indonesia.

The continental championships will be held in two segments – Team event from 18 to 22 July, 2025, and the Individual competition from 23 to 27 July, 2025.

Having spent nearly two weeks at a national camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from 4 to 15 July, 2028, the Indian teenagers will be eyeing to end a seven-year medal drought in the tournament.

India's performance over the years at Badminton Asia Junior C'ships

India has so far bagged a total of nine medals at the Badminton Asia Junior C'ships, a tournament which was held for the first time in the year 1997.

PV Sindhu in 2012 and Lakshya Sen in 2018 are the only two shuttlers from the country to have been crowned Asian Junior Champions in history.

The other medallists for India include, the women's team in 2002 who took home not only a bronze but also the country's first medal in the continental tournament, mixed doubles pair of Pranav Chopra-Prajakta Sawant (bronze in 2009), Sameer Verma (silver in 2011), Sindhu (bronze in 2011), Indian mixed team (bronze in 2011), Sameer Verma (bronze in 2012), and Lakshya Sen (bronze in 2016).

Sen and Sindhu, with a gold and bronze apiece, remain India's most successful players at the Badminton Asia Junior C'ships.

Players to watch out for

Tanvi Sharma, who shot to fame with a stellar run into the final of the US Open Super 300 last month, will start as India's biggest medal hope at the 2025 Badminton Asia Junior Championships.

The 16-year-old Sharma is ranked world No. 1 in the BWF World Junior Rankings and will start as the hot favourite in the girls' singles event.

There will also be eyes on the men's doubles pair of Bhavya Chabbra and Param Choudhary – both of whom are ranked amongst the top five in the BWF World Junior Rankings.

The second Indian men's doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, both ranked sixth in the world, will also sense a possible podium.

In the team event, India is seeded second. If the group plays up to their potential, there could be a real shot at winning a never-seen-before gold medal in the competition.

India is placed in Group D for the round robin stages along with Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka.

With the top two teams from the group set to advance to the knockouts, reaching the quarter-finals from this group should not be a major challenge.

Indian team for 2025 Badminton Asia Junior C'ships

Men's Singles: Ansh Negi, Hmar Lalthazuala, Rounak Chouhan, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam

Women's Singles: Rujula Ramu, Tanvi Sharma, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Vennala Kalagotla

Men's Doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu

Women's Doubles: Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat

Mixed Doubles: Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Badminton Asia Junior C'ships on the Badminton Asia YouTube channel.