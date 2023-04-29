Badminton
Badminton Asia C'ships LIVE: Satwik/Chirag feature in semis- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE Action from the semi-finals of Badminton Asia Championships.
Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei in semi-finals of men's doubles of Badminton Asia Championship 2023.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 29 April 2023 3:18 PM GMT
A tasty match-up awaits!
Satwik/Chirag will face Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final.
- 29 April 2023 3:15 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag reach the final!
This surely isn't the way the Indian duo would have wanted to reach the finals, but the Chinese Taipei duo were forced to pull out of the match due to Wang Chi-Lin's injury.
Final score:
India 1-0 Chinese Taipei (21-18, 13-14)
- 29 April 2023 3:11 PM GMT
Wang Chi-Lin in great pain!
Looks like the Taipei player pulled his groin or thigh muscle while stretching for a shot.
- 29 April 2023 3:06 PM GMT
Back on track for the Indians
After the Taipei duo created a two-point lead once again, Satwik/Chirag slowly but steadily came back to level the scores.
India 10-10 Chinese Taipei
- 29 April 2023 2:59 PM GMT
A good lead for the Taipei shuttlers
Yanf and Chi-Lin have amassed a good lead in the second game, but Sat-Chi clawing their way back.
India 3-5 Chinese Taipei
- 29 April 2023 2:55 PM GMT
Looks like Chirag Shetty is injured
Shetty's right ankle seems to be sprained but it should be alright for the Indian.
- 29 April 2023 2:52 PM GMT
First game to Satwik/Chirag!
Shetty rises and delivers a smash as his opponent could only guide the shuttle to the net. Valiant effort from the Taipei pair, but the two-point lead at 19-17 did it for the Indians.
India 21-18 Chinese Taipei (1-0)
- 29 April 2023 2:47 PM GMT
Only smashes from Sat-Chi
The Indians are using their raw power on their advantage, trying to push the Taipei shuttlers to lift the shuttle up and over to open up a chance for a blistering smash.
India 15-14 Chinese Taipei
- 29 April 2023 2:42 PM GMT
The Chinese Taipei pair lead at the break
A very narrow lea for Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin as the Indians would look to come back as soon as possible.
India 10-11 Chinese Taipei