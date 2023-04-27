Badminton
Badminton Asia C'ship Day 3 LIVE: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the pre-quarterfinals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships.
All the top Indian shuttlers including the likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and others will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 27 April 2023 9:33 AM GMT
Ashwini/Sumeeth LOSE!
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy go down 15-21, 17-21 to crash out of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championship.
- 27 April 2023 9:12 AM GMT
Ashwini/Sumeeth surrender Game 1
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy fail to keep up with their opponents and surrender the first game 15-21. Can the Indians force a decider here?
- 27 April 2023 9:03 AM GMT
Good fight back from the Indians
A brilliant fight back this from Ashwini/Sumeeth as they reduce their deficit to just two points at the mid-game break. They trial 9-11.
- 27 April 2023 8:59 AM GMT
Terrible start for Ashwini/Sumeeth
This is a terrible start for Sumeeth/Ashwini as they trail 2-8 in the first game.
- 27 April 2023 8:49 AM GMT
Ashwini/Sumeeth on court!
The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy are the first Indians in action today. They are up against Chang and Lee of Chinese Taipei.
- 27 April 2023 8:15 AM GMT
Sikki Reddy/Rohan Kapoor get a walkover
Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor get a walkover in their Round of 16 mixed doubles clash as their opponents Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung of South Korea withdraw from the tournament.
- 27 April 2023 8:13 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
Welcome to the coverage of the pre-quarterfinals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships.
Stay tuned!