Badminton
Badminton Asia C'ships Day 1 LIVE: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships.
The 2023 Badminton Asia Championships kickstarts today, with a total of eight doubles matches with Indian representation.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 25 April 2023 8:49 AM GMT
Nithin/Poorvisha LOSE!
Nithin HV and Poorvisha S Ram go down in a hard-fought encounter in their mixed doubles round 1 match.
- 25 April 2023 8:48 AM GMT
Sikki/Rohan WINN!
Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor win their first round battle 21-17, 25-23.
- 25 April 2023 7:16 AM GMT
Sikki/Rohan win Game 1
Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor take the first game 21-17 after a tough battle.
- 25 April 2023 7:01 AM GMT
Sikki Reddy/Rohan Kapoor on court
The mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor are out on court number 2 for their round 1 clash.
- 25 April 2023 6:12 AM GMT
Juhi/Venkat surrender Game 2
Juhi and Venkat surrender the second game 18-21 and have been forced into a decider.
- 25 April 2023 6:02 AM GMT
Simran/Ritika LOSE!
Simran/Ritika lose their Group B Round 1 women's doubles contest in a decider.
- 25 April 2023 5:57 AM GMT
Simran/Ritika trail in decider
On the other hand, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker trial 15-21, 21-15, 8-13 on court number 2.
- 25 April 2023 5:56 AM GMT
Juhi/Venkat win Game 1
Playing on court 1, Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Prasad wins the first game 21-17 against the pair from Vietnam.
- 25 April 2023 5:53 AM GMT
Two Indian pairs in action simultaneously
Two Indian doubles pair - the mixed doubles pair of Juhi/Venkat and the women's doubles pair of Ritika/Simran, are in action simultaneously to start India's campaign at the continental championships.