Badminton Asia C'ships Day 1 LIVE: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships.

Badminton Asia Cships Day 1 LIVE: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Husband-and-wife duo of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy got the better of the youthful pair of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly 21-15, 14-21, 21-14 in a thrilling battle.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 April 2023 8:49 AM GMT

The 2023 Badminton Asia Championships kickstarts today, with a total of eight doubles matches with Indian representation.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-04-25 05:50:41
