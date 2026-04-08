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Badminton Asia C'ships 2026: Ayush Shetty stuns World no 7; Sindhu survives a scare

Ayush advanced to the round of 16 with a straight-game win over the fifth seed, 21-13, 21-16.

Badminton Asia Cships 2026: Ayush Shetty stuns World no 7; Sindhu survives a scare
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Ayush Shetty. (Photo credit: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 April 2026 12:25 PM IST

Ayush Shetty stunned World no 7 and Asian Games gold medallist in the opening round of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old defeated the local favourite and fifth seed Li Shi Feng of China 21-13, 21-16 in straight games, sealing the match in 51 minutes.

In the opening game, Ayush fought back early to level at 4-4, with Li holding a slight edge until 7-7. From there, the Indian shuttler seized control, overpowering the home favourite to take the game 21-13.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Li initially applying pressure and leading into the mid-phase.

Ayush, however, drew level multiple times before shifting gears at 13-13. The youngster surged ahead with six consecutive points, closing out the match 21-16 in 51 minutes.

This was the first meeting between the two players, and with this win, Ayush has now set up a clash with World No. 20 Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 10-21, 19-21 in 41 minutes, exiting the championships in the first round.

On the other hand, the star shuttler PV Sindhu survived an early scare to defeat the much lower-ranked Ling Ching Wong of Malaysia in the first round.

In the topsy-turvy deciding game, Sindhu edged past the youngster, winning the last three consecutive points and set up a pre-quarterfinals clash with second seed Wang Zhi Yi.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Tanvi Sharma will also kick off their campaign.

More to follow...

BadmintonBadminton World FederationBadminton Asia Championships 2026
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