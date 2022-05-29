Arjun, Deepshikha win titles at Delhi State Ranking Badminton Championship

Arjun Rehani and Deepshikha Singh emerged victorious in the men's and women's singles categories at the Delhi State Ranking Badminton Championship on Sunday. Top seed Arjun got the better off Sidhant Chopra 22-20 21-12 in the men's final, while Deepshikha stunned fourth seeded Khushi Thakkar 21-12 15-21 21-8 in an hour and 2 minutes in the women's summit clash.

In under 19, girls singles, Isobel Kuriyan shocked top seed Ishita Negi 21-15 21-15 to emerge champion, while S Ginpaul saw off ninth seed Sataksh Singh 21-13 16-21 21-6 to finish at the top in u-19 boys singles. It was the second edition of the tournament, which was postponed in March due to restrictions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic early this year.

"This is just the second among a series of tournaments to follow, starting with inter-school, inter academy and even badminton leagues. The more the competition, the more the opportunity and exposure," Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) president Dr Ameeta Singh said.

Talking about the tournament, Singh said: "We had over 1500 matches in 12 courts. It was the second tournament with a 60 % rise in prize money and there were all categories from U-13 to +75 masters. "With the Thomas Cup victory and the euphoria around badminton, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the kids. It is our humble attempt to unearth and hone the skills of the next Srikanth or Sindhu."

Over 1600 players participated in different categories in the tournament which started on May 23 at the stadium complex of University of Delhi, North Campus. The prize money for the current tournament has been increased by 50% from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 7.5 lakhs.

In Pool A, players in the age group of Under 13, 15, 17 competed, while Pool comprised Under 19 to 75+. All Pool B matches were played from May 23 to May 25, while Pool A matches commenced on May 25. The first edition of the tournament happened from November 15 to 23 last year.