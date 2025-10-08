Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Arctic Open 2025: Tharun Mannepalli stuns World no. 14 Popov

Lakshya Sen had a disappointing outing, losing to fifth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan 15-21, 17-21 in a 57-minute encounter.

Tharun Mannepalli. (Photo credit: tharun_chowdary___/Instagram)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 8 Oct 2025 12:22 PM GMT

World No. 46 Tharun Mannepalli pulled off a stunning upset in the opening round of the Arctic Open 2025, a BWF Super 500 event, held at the Vantaan Energia Areena in Finland on Wednesday.

Mannepalli defeated France’s Toma Junior Popov, seventh seed, in a thrilling three-set battle that lasted an hour and eight minutes.

Tharun bounced back after losing the first game to prevail 11-21, 21-11, 22-20.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen had a disappointing outing, losing to fifth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan 15-21, 17-21 in a 57-minute encounter.


Other Indian shuttlers in the fray including Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George, and S Subramanian also failed to make an impact.

Srikanth withdrew from the tournament while Kiran George retired just 13 minutes into the game, losing to Japan’s K Watanabe after trailing 10-21, 1-4.

S Subramanian lost to third seed Christo Popov of France 17-21, 11-21 in 44 minutes. A Shetty also lost his opening round match to top seed K Vitidsarn 15-21, 16-21

Later in the day, women's doubles pair of Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi will play fifth seed Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

