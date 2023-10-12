Arctic Open: PV Sindhu moves to quarterfinal, Srikanth knocked out

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles at the Arctic Open Super 500 badminton on Thursday.

While PV Sindhu defeated Wen Chi Hsu of in straight games, Kidambi Srikanth and Kiran George were knocked out from the tournament.

Seeded eighth in the tournament, Sindhu looked confident and defeated the Chinese Taipei shuttler in 38 minutes. She will play Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in the quarterfinal.

at Vantaa in Finland

In men‘s singles, Srikanth lost 15-21 12-21 against seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan, George was shown the door by fourth seed Lu Guang Zu of China 10-21 20-22.

In women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost 8-21, 12-21 against her higher-ranked opponent Wang Zhi Yi of China.



The lone Indian pair in women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also failed to progress to the quarterfinals, losing 19-21 16-21 against the French duo of Margot Lambert and Anne Tran

