Arctic Open 2025: Anmol Kharb, Dhruv-Tanisha advance to quarterfinals

Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb advanced to her maiden BWF World Tour Super 500 quarterfinal at the 2025 Arctic Open in Finland on Thursday.

Following her, the young mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also reached the last 8 with a come-from-behind three-game 23-25, 21-14, 21-21-17 win against Ukraine's pair.

The duo had a good start to the match and was leading 17-13 in the opening game, but then the Ukrainian duo put up pressure and forced a deuce, eventually winning the opening game.

Dhruv and Tanisha bounced back strongly in the coming games and this time took their lead all the way to win a tight three-game encounter.

Maiden S500 Quarterfinal for Anmol Kharb

The 18-year-old Anmol Kharb continued her impressive form to register her second consecutive win against higher-ranked opponents and reach the last 8.

Ranked 62nd in the world, Anmol made an impressive comeback to defeat Chinese Taipei's Wen Chi Hsu in a tight three-game affair, 18-21, 21-18, 21-17.

After losing the opening game despite a slight lead at mid-game break, she bounced back strongly to win the next two games, showcasing better composure.

18 yr old Anmol Kharab won once again at #ArcticOpenSuper500 battling through against another higher ranked player (WR32) Wen Chi Hsu 🇹🇼 to advance into her career 1st BWF WT S500 QFs

QFs vs Amalie Schulz🇩🇰 tommorow (H2H: 2-0) pic.twitter.com/jp0xSrXYWU — Amit Kumar De (@AmitK98infinite) October 9, 2025

In contrast, Tharun Mannepalli, who staged a remarkable comeback to win his first-round match, experienced a setback, losing in straight games despite holding five game points in the first set.

He was India's lone competitor in the men's singles category, but could not continue his run and faced a 20-22, 12-21 defeat to Koki Watanabe of Japan.