Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth lead strong Indian contingent - Preview

Fresh from a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open, Lakshya Sen will look to carry his momentum forward, while Kidambi Srikanth and other Indian shuttlers aim to make deep runs at the 2025 Arctic Open.

The tournament, part of the BWF World Tour Super 500, runs from 7 to 12 October at Energia Areena, Vantaa, Finland, with a total prize purse of USD 475,000.

First held in 1990 as the Finnish Open, this edition marks the 28th Arctic Open and is organized by Badminton Finland under the sanction of the BWF.

Lakshya, who won a bronze at the 2021 World Championships, opens against Japan’s fifth seed Kodai Naraoka. The 24-year-old from Almora will need to blend aggression with caution, as Naraoka’s solid defense and ability to punish loose shots could make for a tricky opener.

Srikanth, who reached the Malaysia Masters final earlier this year, faces Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the first round. The veteran will look to use tactical variation, net play, and mid-court control to counter the Dane and gain an early advantage.

Among India’s younger players, Ayush Shetty, fresh off his maiden BWF title at the US Open Super 300, faces top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in a challenging opener. Tharun Mannepalli, who reached the Macau Open Super 300 semifinals recently, takes on French seventh seed Toma Junior Popov in a match that will test his composure and shot selection.

Kiran George, whose best result this year has been the India Open quarterfinals, meets Japan’s Koki Watanabe, while S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian squares off against third seed Christo Popov of France in a tough first-round clash.

In women’s singles, Tanya Hemanth faces Huang Ching Ping of Chinese Taipei, while Anmol Kharb meets sixth seed Lin Hsiang, also from Chinese Taipei.

In women’s doubles, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi take on fifth seeds Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam of Hong Kong.

The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will meet France’s Lucas Renoir and Camille Pognante, while the younger duo Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan face Brian Wassink and Debora Jille of the Netherlands.

Full Indian contingent:

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George, S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian

Women’s Singles: Tanya Hemanth, Anmol Kharb, Kavipriya Selvam (Q)

Women’s Doubles: Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto, Mohit Jaglan / Lakshita Jaglan

Where to watch?

All matches from the Arctic Open Super 500 can be streamed live on the BWF YouTube channel.