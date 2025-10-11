Arctic Open 2025: Indian campaign ends as Anmol Kharb bows out in semi-finals

The Indian campaign at the 2025 Arctic Open Super 500 came to a close as Anmol Kharb bowed out of contention with a loss to three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in women's singles on Saturday.

The teenaged Kharb was outplayed in what was a lopsided clash with Yamaguchi registering a straight games 21-10, 21-13 win.

In what was the first meeting between the two shuttlers, Khrab had a good start, keeping Yamaguchi in check while trailing 8-9 in the opening game.

The Indian trailed 9-11 at the mid-game interval but completely lost the plot thereafter.

As Yamaguchi tightened the screws and left no room for error, Khrab faltered. She looked to force winners but erred more often than not as Yamaguchi pocketed the first game.

Kharb did win the first point after the mid-game interval but the Japanese veteran won the next ten consecutive points as she won the first game 21-10.

The second game followed the same pattern with Kharb trailing 9-11 at the mid-game interval before Yamaguchi pressed on the accelerator in the latter half to wrap up the match 21-10, 21-13 in just 29 minutes.