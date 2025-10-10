Arctic Open 2025: Anmol Kharb reaches maiden BWF Super 500 Semi-Final

India’s young badminton prodigy Anmol Kharb scripted history on Friday by storming into her first-ever BWF Super 500 semi-final at the Arctic Open 2025 in Vantaa, Finland.

The 18-year-old, ranked world No. 62, delivered a commanding performance to overcome Denmark’s Amalie Schulz (world No. 63) 21–15, 21–14 in just 36 minutes.

This marks Anmol’s best career showing at this level, surpassing her runner-up finish at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 in 2024.

Anmol, who has now defeated Schulz three times in a row — including victories at the Polish International and Belgian International last year — will next face top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan for a spot in the final.

Displaying remarkable composure, the Indian shuttler took control of both games after closely fought starts, showcasing her ability to elevate her play under pressure.

Meanwhile, India’s mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bowed out in the quarter-finals after a straight-game loss (21–7, 21–10) to China’s top-ranked pair Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, who are also the 2025 World Championships silver medallists.

The defeat marked the Indians’ second consecutive loss to the formidable Chinese duo.

With Kapila and Crasto’s exit, Anmol Kharb remains India’s sole representative in contention at the Arctic Open, carrying the nation’s hopes into the weekend’s semi-finals.