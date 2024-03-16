Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
All England Badminton Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on Jonatan Christie- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semi-final of All England Open Badminton Championships.
All England Badminton Open Championships LIVE: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has his eyes set on the prestigious prize of All England Badminton Open title as he takes on Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the semi-finals.
Lakshya is on a good run at the moment and will look to cash in on his momentum against Christie.
Stay tuned for updates.
Next Story