Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

All England Badminton Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on Jonatan Christie- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semi-final of All England Open Badminton Championships.

All England Badminton Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on Jonatan Christie- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Lakshya Sen celebrates his Canada Open victory (Twitter/LakshyaSen)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 March 2024 2:41 PM GMT

All England Badminton Open Championships LIVE: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has his eyes set on the prestigious prize of All England Badminton Open title as he takes on Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the semi-finals.

Lakshya is on a good run at the moment and will look to cash in on his momentum against Christie.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-03-16 14:27:30
BadmintonAll England Badminton OpenLakshya Sen
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X