Badminton
All England Open 2025 Live: Lakshya beats Christie, SatChi in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the second round of the All-England Open 2025 in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.
All-England Open 2025 Live: India will compete in all five categories in the second round of the All-England Open as they have one representative each in all the categories in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.
In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod will take on former world champion Akane Yamaguchi, whereas Lakshya Sen will take on Jonatan Christie in the men's singles second round match.
Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag will take charge in the men's doubles category, and the only Indians in the world top 10, Treesa and Gayatri, will be competing in the women's doubles category.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 13 March 2025 2:17 PM GMT
Next up!
Satwik/Chirag will be up against Xie/Zeng at 8:40 PM
- 13 March 2025 2:15 PM GMT
Lakshya beats Christie!!
Laskya Sen advances to the quarters after beating Jonathan Christie.
- 13 March 2025 2:13 PM GMT
Fans on their feet!
Lakshya is enjoying the crowd support as he is leading 9-19.
- 13 March 2025 2:11 PM GMT
Brilliant game from Lakshya!
He seems to be running away with the game, he won 8 of the last 9 points as he leads, 7-14.
- 13 March 2025 2:09 PM GMT
Lakhya with a jump smash!
Lakshya leads 6-11, as the break approach.
- 13 March 2025 2:07 PM GMT
A rather close game this!
Lakshya is still leading but a rather slender lead, 6-8.
- 13 March 2025 2:02 PM GMT
Lakshya leads the second game!
Lakshya is leading the second game as well, 4-2.
- 13 March 2025 1:57 PM GMT
Lakshya wins the first game!
Lakshya takes the first game 21-13.
- 13 March 2025 1:51 PM GMT
Lakshya leading!
Lakshya Sen is leading against Jonathan Chritsie 14-10 in the first game.