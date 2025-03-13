All England Open 2025 Live: Lakshya beats Christie, SatChi in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

All-England Open 2025 Live: India will compete in all five categories in the second round of the All-England Open as they have one representative each in all the categories in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.

In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod will take on former world champion Akane Yamaguchi, whereas Lakshya Sen will take on Jonatan Christie in the men's singles second round match.

Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag will take charge in the men's doubles category, and the only Indians in the world top 10, Treesa and Gayatri, will be competing in the women's doubles category.

