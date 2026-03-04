All England Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag crash out – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

All England Open 2026 LIVE: The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all set to commence their 2026 All England Open Super 1000 campaign on Wednesday.

Rankireddy and Shetty, former world No 1, will take on Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing in the first round.

Also in action on Day 2 of the competition for India will be Ayush Shetty in men's singles and mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: