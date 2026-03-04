Badminton
All England Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag crash out – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 2 of the 2026 All England Open Super 1000.
All England Open 2026 LIVE: The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all set to commence their 2026 All England Open Super 1000 campaign on Wednesday.
Rankireddy and Shetty, former world No 1, will take on Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing in the first round.
Also in action on Day 2 of the competition for India will be Ayush Shetty in men's singles and mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 4 March 2026 10:47 PM IST
Ayush Shetty crashes out!
End of the campaign for Ayush Shetty and its brought by a brilliant rush forward to the net from Alwi Farhan. The Indonesian is elated and lets out a loud roar.
Shetty is down on his back, but gets up to acknowledge his opponent. He loses 21-19, 9-21, 17-21.
The two shuttlers walk off the arena, chatting.
- 4 March 2026 10:42 PM IST
5 match points, Farhan!
Another long rally and Alwi Farhan once again emerges on top with two-brilliant smashes. 20-15 lead for the Indonesian.
- 4 March 2026 10:37 PM IST
Ayush Shetty hanging on
Ayush Shetty is hanging on to this. He has not let Farhan run away with the match. He trails 10-13.
- 4 March 2026 10:32 PM IST
Ayush Shetty trails!
Ayush Shetty down by five points at 6-11 before the change of ends. This seems to have slipped away from the Indian, considering he'll have the tougher side for the remainder of the match.
But can Ayush pull off a heist, as he did in the opening game?
- 4 March 2026 10:29 PM IST
Rallies continue to grow longer
Another long rally and Ayush Shetty does well with two diving retrieves to stay in it. However, it once again goes against him as he hits the shuttle into the net. He goes and has a seat at the end of it.
Shetty looks drained after that 50-shot rally. He trails 6-8.
- 4 March 2026 10:26 PM IST
41-shot rally
The longest rally of the match and it falls in favour of Alwi Farhan as Ayush Shetty goes long. The Indian trails 5-7.
- 4 March 2026 10:22 PM IST
Shetty under the pump
Alwi Farhan has come out all guns blazing in the decider. Well, he has been playing this well throughout. Ayush Shetty is down 0-4.
- 4 March 2026 10:17 PM IST
Alwi Farhan forces a decider
As easy as it gets for the Indonesian as he wins the second game 21-9 in just 17 minutes.
Off we go to a decider.
- 4 March 2026 10:15 PM IST
Ten-point lead for Farhan
Alwi Farhan continues to dominate the proceedings and Ayush Shetty seems to be of no match. The Indian seems to have fallen back to energy conserving mode as well. Shetty trails 6-16.
- 4 March 2026 10:10 PM IST
Massive lead for Farhan
Alwi Farhan, playing from the favourable end now, has raced to an 11-4 lead at the mid-game interval in the second game.
Shetty has a massive task on his hands, if he is to close this off in straight games.