All England Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen beats World No 1 – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
All England Open 2026 LIVE: The prestigious 2026 All England Open Super 1000 is all set to commence at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Tuesday.
While PV Sindhu will unfortunately miss out on the action after missing her flight due to the prevailing geopolitical tensions, India's campaign will be led by Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the tournament.
On Day 1 of the tournament, Sen will go up against world No 1 Shi Yu Qi in what will be a tough challenge. The others in action on the opening day for India include Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand.
Live Updates
- 3 March 2026 10:39 PM IST
Treesa-Jolly in the lead
Treesa-Gayatri seem to have left their struggles behind. They have opened up a 11-9 lead in the decider before the change of ends. They'll also have the better side of the court for the remainder of the match.
This is now their contest to lose.
- 3 March 2026 10:28 PM IST
Treesa-Gayatri force a decider
Brilliant from Treesa-Gayatri as they absolutely dominate the latter half of the second game to force a decider. They go from 10-11 down to 21-15 to win it!
- 3 March 2026 10:21 PM IST
Treesa-Jolly trail
Sayaka-Ayako continue to call the shots and have a slender 10-11 lead in the second game.
- 3 March 2026 10:10 PM IST
Treesa-Gayatri concede opening game
Much better from Treesa-Gayatri post the mid-game interval, but the early lead they conceded meant that the Japanese pair was never really in trouble.
The Indians lose the opening game 15-21.
- 3 March 2026 10:01 PM IST
Treesa-Gayatri on backfoot
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have been pushed to the backfoot early on. They trail 5-11 at the midgame interval. Quite a big task ahead for for the two-time semi-finalists.
- 3 March 2026 9:55 PM IST
Not the best of starts for Treesa-Gayatri
Treesa-Gayatri start from the far end of the court and they aren't enjoying the best in early exchanges. Trailing 1-4.
- 3 March 2026 9:46 PM IST
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in action
The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who have reached the semi-finals of All England Open Super 1000 twice, are the next Indians in action on the opening day.
Treesa-Gayatri are up against Japan's Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto.
- 3 March 2026 7:30 PM IST
LAKSHYA SEN WINSSS!
One match point is all Shi Yu Qi could save tonight. He struggled with his lifts all through out and it is that particular shot which brings his downfall. Lifts from the net, but it lands long.
Lakshya Sen turns to his coach, who has a wide smile on his face, and gives him a hug. Doesn't overdo the celebration and runs to acknowledge Shi at the net before acknowledging the crowd.
It took him 78 minutes today and nearly three years in total to break past Shi Yu Qi, but he has done it at one of the biggest tournaments.
Sen wins 23-21, 19-21, 21-18!