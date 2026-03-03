All England Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen beats World No 1 – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

All England Open 2026 LIVE: The prestigious 2026 All England Open Super 1000 is all set to commence at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Tuesday.

While PV Sindhu will unfortunately miss out on the action after missing her flight due to the prevailing geopolitical tensions, India's campaign will be led by Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the tournament.

On Day 1 of the tournament, Sen will go up against world No 1 Shi Yu Qi in what will be a tough challenge. The others in action on the opening day for India include Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand.

Follow for all the LIVE updates: