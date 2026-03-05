All England Open 2026 LIVE: Lakshya Sen to take on Ng Ka Long-Blog, Scores, Updates

All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen to compete at the pre-quarterfinals of the 2026 All England Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham on Thursday.

After upsetting the top seed Shi Yu Qi in the first round, Lakshya is now set to face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus in the round of 16 today.

In the mixed doubles, the pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will also be in action for their pre-quarterfinal matchup.

Catch all the live updates here: