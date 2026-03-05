Badminton
All England Open 2026 LIVE: Lakshya Sen to take on Ng Ka Long-Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the pre-quarterfinals of the 2026 All England Open.
All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen to compete at the pre-quarterfinals of the 2026 All England Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham on Thursday.
After upsetting the top seed Shi Yu Qi in the first round, Lakshya is now set to face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus in the round of 16 today.
In the mixed doubles, the pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will also be in action for their pre-quarterfinal matchup.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 5 March 2026 4:22 PM IST
A precise down-the-line smash from Lakshya, keeping his big lead in the game
Game-2: Lakshya Sen (IND) 14-7 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 4:16 PM IST
A massive 7-point lead for Lakshya at the second mid-game interval
Game-2: Lakshya Sen (IND) 11-4 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 4:13 PM IST
Angus's return goes behind the back line as Lakshya gain good lead in second game
Game-2: Lakshya Sen (IND) 6-3 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 4:06 PM IST
Lakshya takes the opening game as Angus misses the sideline on game point
Game-1: Lakshya Sen (IND) 21-19 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 4:04 PM IST
A brilliant cross court smash from long levels the score
Game-1: Lakshya Sen (IND) 19-19 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 4:01 PM IST
A precise shot on the backcourt from Long keeps the game within his reach
Game-1: Lakshya Sen (IND) 18-16 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 3:58 PM IST
Lakshya is just 4 points away from taking the game as Long misses the backhand return
Game-1: Lakshya Sen (IND) 17-13 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 3:53 PM IST
Lakhsya gains back a 3-point lead with a couple of unforced errors from Long
Game-1: Lakshya Sen (IND) 14-11 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 3:50 PM IST
Lakshya gains a slight lead at the first mid-game interval
Game-1: Lakshya Sen (IND) 11-8 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
- 5 March 2026 3:47 PM IST
Long finds the net on a powerful smash; Lakshya back on lead
Game-1: Lakshya Sen (IND) 7-6 Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)