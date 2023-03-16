Log In
Badminton

All England Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy headline pre-quarters - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the pre-quarterfinals of the All England badminton Open 2023.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other tomorrow in Denmark Open 2022.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 March 2023 12:05 PM GMT

A total of five Indian matches will feature in the pre-quarterfinals All England Badminton Open 2023 on Thursday.

Matches remaining:

  • Lakshya Sen v Anders Antonsen
  • Kidambi Srikanth v Kodai Naraoka
  • HS Prannoy v Anthony Ginting
  • Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Wang Chang/Liang Wei Keng

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-03-16 09:33:36
Badminton All England Badminton Open Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy 
