Badminton
All England Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy headline pre-quarters - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the pre-quarterfinals of the All England badminton Open 2023.
A total of five Indian matches will feature in the pre-quarterfinals All England Badminton Open 2023 on Thursday.
Matches remaining:
- Lakshya Sen v Anders Antonsen
- Kidambi Srikanth v Kodai Naraoka
- HS Prannoy v Anthony Ginting
- Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Wang Chang/Liang Wei Keng
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 16 March 2023 12:05 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayathri lead 19-15 in Game 2
A 5-point run for the Japanese threatens to make things interesting yet.
And then again as Treesa looks to ramp up the aggression in anticipation of closing out the match, another run for the Japanese.
- 16 March 2023 11:59 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayathri lead 15-10 in 2nd game
Only one queen on the court tonight, and that is Treesa Jolly! Towers over the court to smash in a winner as India continue to run riot. A 15-7 lead to them.
But then the Japanese string together a few points.
- 16 March 2023 11:54 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayathri lead 11-4 in 2nd game
Some very surprising errors from Fukushima and Hirota give India a 6-point lead very early. A wristy backhand by Gayathri gives India the lead as they go 11-4 into the interval in the 2nd game. Unexpected dominance by the Indian pair so far!
- 16 March 2023 11:51 AM GMT
Treesa/Jolly lead 6-2 in 2nd game
The flatter shots working in the Indians' favour. The shorter the rallies are the more susceptible the Japanese are. A series of three points gets them up 7-2 early on. Errors creeping in into the Japanese pair's game.
- 16 March 2023 11:44 AM GMT
Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand win 1st game 21-14
Treesa Jolly hits the winner to secure the first game. The first game is secured 21-14 after 21 minutes of a relatively easy test so far.
- 16 March 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Treesa Jolly sparkles, India close in on 1st game
Beautiful from Treesa Jolly! Manufactures a point with a soft backhand in the middle of a hard rally that backfoots the Japanese. The Indians are cruising!
- 16 March 2023 11:40 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayathri lead by 16-12
The Indian domination continues after the break too.
The former World Championships silver medallists Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota have been outplayed so far. They fall behind by 6 points. But they could offer a staunch defensive test yet.
- 16 March 2023 11:34 AM GMT
Indian pair lead 11-7
Now the Indian pair look to get their teeth into their opponents - this is the first time they are facing them - they go into the interval with a 11-7 lead. Some shorter rallies do the trick for the Indian pair.
- 16 March 2023 11:31 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayathri lead 7-6
A tight start to the match. Both sets testing each other out with some short rallies. Treesa gives India a 7-6 lead with a push perfectly measured to land just in the far corner of the court.
- 16 March 2023 11:22 AM GMT
Match set to begin
The four players on the court now. Treesa and Gayathri to take on Fukushima and Hirota of Japan now.