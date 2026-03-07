All England Open 2026 LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai - Updates, action

All England Open 2026 LIVE: India’s Lakshya Sen will take on Canada’s Victor Lai in the semifinal of the USD 1,450,000 All England Open 2026 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Here’s a look at Lakshya’s outings so far:

Round of 32: bt Shi Yuqi (1) 23-21, 19-21, 21-17

Round of 16: bt Ng Ka Long Angus 21-19, 21-23, 21-10

Quarterfinal: bt Li Shifeng (6) 21-13, 21-16

Lakshya reached the semifinals at the All England Open in 2024 and the final in 2022 at the prestigious championships. It will be interesting to see how he fares against World Championships bronze medallist Victor Lai.