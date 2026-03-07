Badminton
All England Open 2026 LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai - Updates, action
Catch all the Live updates from the semifinals of the 2026 All England Open.
All England Open 2026 LIVE: India’s Lakshya Sen will take on Canada’s Victor Lai in the semifinal of the USD 1,450,000 All England Open 2026 in Birmingham on Saturday.
Here’s a look at Lakshya’s outings so far:
Round of 32: bt Shi Yuqi (1) 23-21, 19-21, 21-17
Round of 16: bt Ng Ka Long Angus 21-19, 21-23, 21-10
Quarterfinal: bt Li Shifeng (6) 21-13, 21-16
Lakshya reached the semifinals at the All England Open in 2024 and the final in 2022 at the prestigious championships. It will be interesting to see how he fares against World Championships bronze medallist Victor Lai.
Live Updates
- 7 March 2026 8:50 PM IST
Lai fights back
Two consecutive points after the medical break for Lai. This is now a two-point match. Sen up 16-14.
- 7 March 2026 8:49 PM IST
Lakshya is bleeding now
He drags his hand on the court and has a small cut. There's blood on the court, not much on his hand though. Sen leads 16-12.
- 7 March 2026 8:47 PM IST
90 minutes in!
Another intense rally and Sen's pushed to the defensive. He once again tries to turn the head of the racquet at the last moment and it the shuttle lands wide.
Sen then hits a smash wide. Lai has reduced the deficit to four points at 11-15.
We've hit the 90-minute marker. This is officially as long as a football match!
- 7 March 2026 8:46 PM IST
Victor Lai goes wide
Victor Lai is struggling now as well. His shots are starting to get loose now. A round-the-head shot from deep lands wide. Sen has a six-point advantage at 15-9.
- 7 March 2026 8:44 PM IST
Sen is struggling
Sen is rooted to one position for far too long, and he is now struggling to push forward to the net after smashes. He still leads 13-9.
- 7 March 2026 8:43 PM IST
Sensational smash!
Lakshya Sen puts the pain behind him, and leaps high and brings out a sensational cross court smash. The speedometer shows 354kph on that. WOW!
Sen leads 12-8.
- 7 March 2026 8:42 PM IST
Not looking good for Sen
Lakshya lunges forward to lift a shuttle, but he can't move back to return the shuttle pushed deep from Lai. He is struggling with the cramps now is Sen.
He wants a break, but the umpire doesn't let him.
"You either play or retire," the umpire warns.
- 7 March 2026 8:41 PM IST
Sen is cramping
"Cramps ho raha h legs mein," he tells his physio, who is on the court side.
This match has been draining and this is natural. Some quick massage on both thighs for Sen and he is good to go.
He picks up a yellow card for the delay caused by that.
Can Sen push through?
- 7 March 2026 8:39 PM IST
Lakshya Sen with the LEAD!
Good net dribble from the Indian and he wins the point to go up 11-7 at the mid-game interval.
- 7 March 2026 8:39 PM IST
Lakshya jumping to net with ease now
Sen is jumping into the net rather comfortably. He is pouncing on Lai's defensive blocks really well. Leads 10-7, does the Indian.