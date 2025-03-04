All England Badminton C'ships 2025: Satwik-Chirag to spearhead India's challenge

India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead India's challenge at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

The tournament is scheduled to be held between the 11th and 16th of March at Birmingham in England.

The Satwik-Chirag pair is seeded 7th and incidentally are the only Indian players to be seeded this year. In round one, they will take on the Danish pair of Daniel and Mads, and the draw keeps them on course for a mouthwatering clash against the 2nd seeded Malaysian duo of Goh and Nur in the quarterfinals.

In the men's singles draw, India will have Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy. Both are unseeded and are in line to play Jonathan Christie (seeded 3rd) and China's Li Shi Feng (seeded 6th) respectively in the second round.

Elsewhere, Malvika Bansod and P.V Sindhu feature in the women's singles draw. The two are unseeded and are on course to play higher ranked opponents in the very second round.

Meanwhile, Indian fans will have plenty to look forward to in the women's doubles events where three Indian pairs have made the cut in the form of Priya-Shruti, Tanisha-Ashwini and Treesa-Gayathri.

None of them, however, are seeded and face a tough draw.

Priya-Shruti will take on the top-seeds Baek and Lee from South Korea in the very first round.

Tanisha-Ashwini could well run into the 7th seeded Chinese pair of Li and Luo in round-two. And finally, Treesa-Gayathri could end up playing the 8th seeded pair of Kim and Kong from South Korea in round two.