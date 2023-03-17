All England HIGHLIGHTS: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand reach semifinals

Badminton
The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, on Friday, made it to their second consecutive All England Badminton Open semifinal.
They defeated the pair from China 21-14, 18-21, 12-21.
- 17 March 2023 11:21 AM GMT
That's all we have from the quarterfinals of the 2023 All England Badminton Open. The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand live to fight another day in the prestigious tournament as they go past the Chinese pair to make it to the top four.
- 17 March 2023 11:14 AM GMT
TREESA/GAYATRI WINNNN!
There it is. They have done it. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are through to the semifinals of All England Open for the second consecutive time.
They get the better of Chinese pair 21-14, 18-21, 21-12
- 17 March 2023 11:11 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri inching towards a win
They are slowly, but steadily inching towards a win. A second consecutive appearance at the All England does not look too far now. Treesa/Gayatri lead 18-10.
- 17 March 2023 11:08 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri in control
A good fightback this from Li/Liu, but the Indians still have a six-point lead at 14-8.
- 17 March 2023 11:03 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri LEAD!
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand with a massive 11-4 advantage as we head into the change of sides in the decider. A good seven-point cushion this for the Indians, but remember they will be on the disadvantageous side of the court for the rest of the match.
Can Treesa/Gayatri close this off quickly?
- 17 March 2023 10:58 AM GMT
Beautiful drop shot from Treesa
A fast-paced rally and Treesa Jolly decides to turn it completely. A stunning drop shot and the Chinese have no answer. That is as good a drop shot you would ever see. 6-1 lead for India now.
- 17 March 2023 10:56 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri with early lead
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand once again take an early lead. Up 3-1.
- 17 March 2023 10:52 AM GMT
Li/Liu take GAME 2
A stunning shot into Gayatri's body from Liu and there was no way the Indian was returning it. Li/Liu take the second game 21-18 to force the Indians to a decider.
- 17 March 2023 10:48 AM GMT
Service error from Treesa
Pressure makes you do funny things. Service goes long for Treesa Jolly as China takes 18-16 lead. Will the Indians be forced into a decider?