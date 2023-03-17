Log In
Badminton

All England HIGHLIGHTS: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand reach semifinals

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reach the semifinals of All England Open.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have become the first Indian doubles pair to make it to the semi-finals of the All England Open
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have become the first Indian doubles pair to make it to the semi-finals of the All England Open (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 March 2023 11:21 AM GMT

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, on Friday, made it to their second consecutive All England Badminton Open semifinal.

They defeated the pair from China 21-14, 18-21, 12-21.

Check out the highlights here:

Live Updates

2023-03-17 09:23:40
Badminton Badminton World Federation All England Badminton Open 
