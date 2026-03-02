All England Championships 2026 Preview: Lakshya Sen to lead India's quest

India will open their campaign at the 2026 All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham with a 12-member squad across all five disciplines, but the build-up to the Super 1000 event has been anything but smooth.



Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to miss the tournament after being stranded in Dubai following the closure of Gulf airspace amid the US–Iran conflict. The Indian star, who was scheduled to face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round, has been unable to travel since Saturday, dealing a significant blow to India’s women’s singles hopes.

With Sindhu out, the responsibility of leading the charge shifts to Lakshya Sen and the country’s formidable doubles pairs.

Lakshya Sen faces defending champion Shi Yu Qi

Lakshya Sen once again finds himself at the centre of India’s campaign in Birmingham, and the draw has handed him the toughest possible start.

The former runner-up will take on world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yu Qi in the opening round. Lakshya has lost four of their five previous meetings, but his ability to thrive on the fast courts at the Utilita Arena makes this one of the marquee matches of the first round. A win here could redefine India’s tournament.

Rising star Ayush Shetty, fresh from his US Open Super 300 triumph, will face Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, a rival from his junior days.

Shetty trails 2–3 in their head-to-head and lost their most recent encounter at the Indonesia Masters in January. The All England opener presents a major opportunity for the youngster to make a breakthrough on one of badminton’s biggest stages.

With Sindhu unavailable, India’s women’s singles campaign will rest on Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda.

Malvika has drawn Olympic champion and world No. 3 Chen Yufei in a daunting first-round clash, while Unnati, after a long, rerouted journey via Africa following flight cancellations, will take on Thailand’s eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong, with recovery and match readiness becoming key factors.

Satwik–Chirag spearhead India’s strongest medal hope

India’s biggest title hopes once again lie in men’s doubles, where former world No. 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their campaign against Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand return to a venue that has brought them success, having reached back-to-back semifinals in 2022 and 2023. They open against Japan’s experienced combination of Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto.

The mixed doubles pairs face stiff seeded opposition early, with Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto meeting Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde take on fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.

A historic title still out of reach

The All England remains one of the most prestigious titles missing from modern India’s resume. Prakash Padukone’s iconic 1980 triumph and Pullela Gopichand’s victory in 2001 are still the country’s only crowns at this event.

More than two decades later, every deep run in Birmingham carries the weight of that legacy.

Despite the disruption and the absence of Sindhu, India arrive with a balanced squad, genuine doubles medal contenders and a men’s singles player capable of beating the very best on his day.

If Lakshya Sen can negotiate the toughest first-round clash of the draw and the doubles pairs rediscover their All England rhythm, India could once again find themselves in the business end of badminton’s most historic tournament.

India Squad for All England Badminton Championships 2026

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Women’s Singles: Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty

Women’s Doubles: Treesa Jolly–Gayatri P. Gopichand

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila–Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor–Ruthvika Shivani Gadde