Al Ain Masters 2025: Indian shuttlers win women’s singles and men’s doubles titles

Indian shuttlers delivered a spectacular performance at the Al Ain Masters 2025, a BWF Tour Super 100 event, clinching both the Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles titles in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

In the Women’s Singles final, 18-year-old Shriyanshi Valishetty staged a remarkable comeback to defeat compatriot Tasnim Mir 15-21, 22-20, 21-7 in a gripping 49-minute clash at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium.

This was Shriyanshi’s first victory over the 20-year-old former junior world No. 1 in three encounters and marked her maiden BWF Super 100 title.

Shriyanshi, currently world No. 61, started the match strongly with a 4-0 lead in the first game. Tasnim fought back to take the opener 21-15, but Shriyanshi remained composed, narrowly winning the second game 22-20 to push the contest into a decider. The final game saw Shriyanshi dominate, turning a 7-7 tie into a 21-7 rout, showcasing a stunning blend of precision and stamina.

This victory adds to a remarkable 2025 season for Shriyanshi, who had previously won the India Junior International Series in August and finished runner-up at the St. Denis Reunion Open earlier in the year. In the semi-finals, she had comfortably defeated Indonesia’s Chiara Marvella Handoyo 21-11, 21-12, while Tasnim overcame Turkey’s Neslihan Arin 9-21, 21-17, 21-10.

In Men’s Doubles, the Indian pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun continued their strong run by defeating Indonesia’s fifth seeds Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin 21-17, 21-18 in 35 minutes. The win at Al Ain Masters 2025 came after a near miss at the Indonesia Masters last month, where the duo had fallen short in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in Men’s Singles, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign ended in the semi-finals, losing 4-21, 21-11, 19-21 to Malaysia’s Sholeh Aidil.

The Al Ain Masters 2025, held from September 30 to October 5, featured top international talent and offered a total prize pool of USD 120,000.