Abhishek Saini wins men's singles title at Bangladesh International Challenge

India's Abhishek Saini defeated compatriot Rithvik Sanjeevi in straight games in the summit clash to claim the men's singles title at the Bangladesh International Challenge badminton tournament.

In the final, Saini beat Sanjeevi 21-15 21-18 in 34 minutes. Earlier in the semifinals, Saini had quelled the challenge of fellow Indian Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 17-21 21-15 21-15, while Sanjeevi, a trainee of Hatsun Badminton Centre in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, edged out Indonesia's Sulistio Tegar 21-13 19-21 21-14.

The Indian duo of Mehreen Riza and Arathi Sara Sunil won the women's doubles event, beating Kasturi Radhakrishnan and Venosha Radhakrishna (Malaysia) 22-20 21-12 in the final.

The mixed doubles final saw the Indian team of Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang lose 15-21 18-21 to Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Kavidi Sirimannage.

Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang had beaten compatriots Nazeer Khan and Nila Valluvan 21-16 21-18 in the semifinals.