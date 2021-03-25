Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
2021 Orleans Masters Round of 16 — Saina Nehwal vs Marie Batomene: LIVE Blog, Updates
Saina Nehwal to play against France's Marie Batomene who is ranked 65th in the world at the 2021 Orleans Masters.
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be back in action today at the Orleans Masters Super 100 where a win against France's Marie Batomene will take her to the quarterfinal.
Follow our Live Blog:
Live Updates
- 25 March 2021 9:07 AM GMT
Flawless opening round
Fourth-seeded Saina Nehwal took just 21 minutes to crush Ireland's Rachael Darragh 21-9, 21-5 in the women's singles opening round match.
