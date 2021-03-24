Badminton
2021 Orleans Masters — LIVE blog, updates: Saina Nehwal opens her campaign
Saina Nehwal plays her opening match at 2021 Orleans Masters. She takes on Ireland's Rachael Darragh. Saina is seeded fourth in the tournament, whereas, Darragh is ranked 161 in the world.
Live Updates
- 24 March 2021 8:30 AM GMT
A win for SAINA by 21-9, 21-5
Saina Nehwal eases past her Irish opponent Rachael Darragh 21-9, 21-5 in the opening game of the 2021 Orleans Masters Super 100 on Wednesday.
- 24 March 2021 8:28 AM GMT
Game 2: Saina 21-5 Darragh
Took Saina just 21 minutes to beat Darragh in the easy opening match of the 2021 Orleans Masters.
- 24 March 2021 8:27 AM GMT
Game 2: Saina 17-4 Darragh
Saina is cruising to win her first match of the Orleans Masters.
- 24 March 2021 8:25 AM GMT
Game 2: Saina 15-2 Darragh
Saina leads with 13 points as the Irish keeps on committing errors.
- 24 March 2021 8:23 AM GMT
Game 2: Saina 11-2 Darragh
Saina leads at interval taking a lead of nine points.
- 24 March 2021 8:22 AM GMT
Game 2: Saina 8-2 Darragh
Darragh is barely being able to survive Saina's fluent cross-court shots.
- 24 March 2021 8:20 AM GMT
Game 2: Saina 4-1 Darragh
Saina takes the early lead.
- 24 March 2021 8:17 AM GMT
Game 1: Saina 21- 9 Darragh
As expected, Saina wins the first game without breaking a sweat.
- 24 March 2021 8:15 AM GMT
Game 1: Saina 16-8 Darragh
Darragh is looking not at all threatening as Saina dominates to inch the first game with ease.
- 24 March 2021 8:12 AM GMT
Game 1: Saina 12-4 Darragh
The Irish is being kept at bay with seamless deceptive shots by Saina.