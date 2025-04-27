Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt comes out in support of Neeraj Chopra

India's 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt came out in support of the reigning men's javelin throw world champion Neeraj Chopra on Saturday.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, was trolled mercilessly online and had his integrity questioned after he invited the current men's javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem to compete at the NC Classic – a World Athletics Category A event – in Bengaluru.

Chopra had then put out a statement hitting out at the online trolls, who even dragged his family into the matter.

"Neeraj, you neither need to prove your patriotism nor prove yourself," said Dutt in support of the javelin thrower.

"It is only a sportsperson and a soldier who raise the tricolour flag on foreign soil and glorify the name of their land. And you are a soldier along with being a sportsperson."





नीरज भाई तुम्हें न तो अपनी देश भक्ति साबित करने की जरूरत है और न ही अपने आपको सिद्ध करने की।



एक खिलाड़ी और एक फौजी ही हैं जो विदेशी धरती पर तिरंगे का झंडा बुलंद करके अपनी माटी का नाम रोशन करते हैं। और आप तो एक खिलाड़ी के साथ एक फौजी भी हो।



ये अनर्गल बोलने वाले वो तुच्छ वैचारिक… https://t.co/fcblQNa6I4 — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) April 26, 2025

"These people who speak nonsense are those trivial ideological people who are neither concerned about the country nor patriotism," the wrestler turned Bharitya Janta Party leader said.

"You are a champion, you are the leader of the nation, keep moving ahead like this," he added.







