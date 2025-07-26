World University Games: Sahil Silwal finishes 8th in javelin throw

India's Sahil Silwal finished eighth in men's javelin throw at the 2025 World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, on Friday.

The left-handed Silwal was nowhere near his full potential as he recorded a best effort of 73.76m in what was a disappointing campaign.

Silwal holds a personal best of 81.81m and a season best of 77.84m.

Praveen Chitravel, Ankita Dhyani reach finals

Elsewhere, Praveen Chitravel and Ankita Dhyani reached the final of men's triple jump and women's 3000m steeplechase, respectively, on Friday.

Chitravel qualified for the final with his modest effort of 16.25m in his only jump of the qualifications round.

Dhyani, meanwhile, won her women's 3000m steeplechase heat with a time of 9:54.79s. In what is an extremely encouraging sign for India, it was also the second fastest run in the heats overall.

In women's javelin throw, Karishma Sanil delivered under pressure to qualify for the final in the ninth and final spot. He registered a best effort of 53.21m with her final attempt to sneak into the final.

Earlier in the day, pole vaulter Dev Meena had impressed with a national record clearance of 5.40m to book his spot in the final.

It marked the third time this year that the 20-year-old Dev bettered the pole vault national record.