World University Games: Ankita wins historic silver, men's 4x100m team wins bronze

The Indian athletics contingent continued their impressive performance at the FISU World University Games 2025 by adding three more medals to the Indian medal tally at Bochum, Germany, on Sunday.

The Olympian Ankita Dhyani clinched the silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase went whereas the Indian women's 20km racewalk team won the bronze medal on the final day of the competition.

Later, the Indian men's 4x100m relay team of Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, and Mrutyam Dondapati ran a brilliant race to clinch India's first-ever relay bronze medal.

The team clocked 38.885s to edge past Australia by a bare Margin (0.005) to snatch a bronze medal from the event. Meanwhile, South Korea and South Africa won the gold and silver medals, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ankita came from behind in the final lap from 4th place and clocked an impressive time of 9:31.99s, bettering her previous PB by a huge 7 seconds, to win India's first-ever steeplechase medal.

On the other hand, the Indian women's 20 km Racewalk team clinched their second consecutive University Games medal as the trio of Sejal Singh, Mansi Negi, and Munita Parajapati won a bronze medal.

However, India narrowly missed out on a few medals as both the men's and women's 4x400m relay teams placed fifth, while young pole vaulter Dev Meena also secured fifth place with the best attempt of 5.35m.

After an Impressive final day, the Indian medal tally rose to double digits, ending with 12 medals - 2 Gold, 5 Silver, and 5 Bronze medals - finishing the competition in 20th place on the overall medal tally.

List of Medalists:

Gold - Sahil Jadhav - Archery - Compound Men's Individual

Gold - Kushal Dalal & Parneet Kaur - Archery - Compound Mixed Team

Silver - Parneet Kaur - Archery - Compound Women's Individual

Silver - Archery - Compound Men's Team

Silver - Praveen Chitravel - Athletics - Men's Triple Jump

Silver - Ankita Dhyani - Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Silver - Seema - Athletics - Women's 5,000m

Bronze - Badminton - Mixed Team Event

Bronze - Vaishnavi Adkar - Tennis - Women's Singles

Bronze - Athletics - Men's 4x100m Relay Team

Bronze - Archery - Compound Women's Team

Bronze - Athletics - Women's 20 Km Racewalk Team