World University Games: Ancy Sojan eighth in long jump final

Asian Games silver medalist Ancy Sojan finished eighth in the women’s long jump at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr region, Germany on Tuesday.

Ancy recorded her best jump of 6.29m on her first attempt. Her other attempts included 5.81m (third), 6.08m (fourth), 5.99m (fifth), while her second and sixth jumps were invalid.

Ancy, who won silver at the Asian Championships in South Korea in May, was way off her top form. Her season’s best is 6.54m and her personal best is 6.71m.

The medals in the event went to Agate Sousa of Portugal (6.70m), China’s Xiong Shiqi (6.68m), and Natalia Carolina Linares Gonzalez of Colombia (6.67m).

In other events, Deekshita Ramakrishna Gowda registered her personal best of 59.76s in the women’s 400m hurdles heat while Abinaya Rajarajan missed the 100m final by a whisker of 0.03s. She clocked 11.73s.

Amandeep Kaur (2:03.89s) and Chanda (2:05.95s) qualified for the women’s 800m semifinal.

Ruchit Pratapbhai Mori clocked 51.04s to finish seventh in the in men's 400m hurdles semifinal.

Bharathraj Bijuraj jumped 2.03 to finish 16th in men's high jump.

In men's 1500m, Arjun Waskale was placed 23rd with 3:47.36s.