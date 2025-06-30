World University Games: AIU demands Rs 2.5 lakh from athletes to compete

Tamana, an international sprinter and a second-year student at Panjab University in Chandigarh, will miss the opportunity to compete at the World University Games scheduled to take place in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region from July 16-27.

Despite her talent, she was unable to arrange the Rs 2.5 lakh demanded by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) before the May 19 deadline.

A disappointing outcome for a promising athlete who had earned her place in the women’s 4x100m relay for the University Games.

Tamana claimed she won’t be travelling due to lack of funds.

“I wasn’t able to arrange funds before the deadline of May 19. The AIU made it clear in its circular dated May 8 that those selected for the World University Games should deposit Rs 2.5 lakh before the deadline of May 19 otherwise they will not be entertained,” Tamana told The Bridge over the phone from her training base in Haryana.

According to the AIU circular dated May 8, which is in possession of The Bridge, each of the selected players will have to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to compete in Rhine-Ruhr.

The AIU will field teams in more than 10 disciplines, including athletics and archery at the World University Games.

Vinay Kumar Pathak, AIU President, said the interest of students should be a priority.

“We will initiate an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

AIU joint secretary (sports) Baljit Singh Sekhon, also a key official overseeing the Indian contingent selection and participation at the World University Games, was evasive in his response saying the AIU was doing a good job in promoting sports and students are winning medals at the World University Games.

“Our primary focus at the moment is to send the team to Germany,” Sekhon said.

Sekhon is one of the officials travelling with the Indian contingent. He, however, refused to disclose who will be funding his travel, boarding and lodging expenses.

While Tamana had to give up her dream due to lack of financial support, the story was different for some athletes from Southern India. Their institutions stepped in to ensure they didn’t miss the opportunity.

“Our university refused to provide any financial grant. But thankfully, our college authorities sanctioned ₹2.5 lakh for each of the 12 students selected for the World University Games,” said one of the athletes, highlighting the stark difference in institutional support across regions.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), one of nodal universities authorised by AIU to collect money, has asked for Rs 2.5 lakh from each of the selected players towards travel expenditure from Delhi to Germany.

“In case the selected players are not able to furnish the amount by May 19, the stand-by player will be asked to pay the amount,” the letter signed by Gagannendu Dash, KIIT director general sports and yoga stated.

Dash is also one of the officials travelling with the team.

“The registration fee will be paid by AIU,” the circular added. The amount includes insurance, sports and ceremonial dress.

Bhajan Kaur's plea for personal coach goes unanswered

Meanwhile, world youth medallist and Olympian archer Bhajan Kaur had requested that her personal coach be granted official accreditation to travel with her to Germany. She claimed that her request hasn’t been approved by the AIU.

“It’s always good to have a coach at the international meets who knows you since formative years of training,” Bhajan said.

The talented recurve archer told The Bridge that her email to the AIU had gone unanswered. “I also apprised the sports ministry, but yet to hear on the issue,” the international recurve added.

The AIU has shortlisted six archers each in recurve and compound, including three female players. AIU has also recommended names of the officials who don’t have any archers in the team.

“Officials who don’t have international experience might not contribute to the team during quality competition. The mental well-being of the player is also important,” one of the archery coaches from Haryana said.