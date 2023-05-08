World record holder Kipruto to run at World 10K Bengaluru Run

Men's 10K road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya will among the top stars to run at the 15th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru on May 21. Kipruto set the world mark of 26:24 in January 2020 in Valencia (Spain), a year after claiming the 10,000m track bronze at the World Athletics Championship in Doha.

The 23-year-old headlines an exciting field in the USD 210,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label event that includes 14 runners with personal best under the course record of 27:38 set last year by Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya. Kimeli himself is defending the title this year.

Other men’s stars include Gemechu Dida (10K race winner in Lille, France in March), Birhanu Legese (world’s fourth fastest male marathoner), Stephen Kissa and Sabastian Sawe.

The women’s field is equally exciting, with defending champion Irene Cheptai (Kenya), Ethiopia’s Dera Dida, the 2019 World Cross Country silver medallist, and the talented Tsehay Gemechu (who took second place at this year’s Tokyo Marathon) in the fray.

The elite race winner takes home USD 26,000 and the athletes are further incentivised by an event record bonus of USD 8,000. Kipruto came fourth with a time of 27:09 in the Adizero Road to Records event in Germany last month, which was won by Sawe in 26:49 to move to fifth position on the men’s world 10km all-time list. Kimeli was third in the race in 26:54.

"Considering the quality of the field there is big chance a new course record will be set this year. I hope that will be me! I’m thrilled to be coming to India. I’ve heard so much about this event and the field is truly exceptional," Kipruto said.

"This elite athlete field is amazing. Its like a World Championship taking place here in Bengaluru. It’s going to be exhilarating, both for the Elites and the amateurs," said Vivek Singh, Joint MD of race promoter Procam International.