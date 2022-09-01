2023 World Indoor Athletics Championships in China postponed due to Covid-19

The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Championships which was slated to be held from 17th to 19th March next year in Nanjing, China has now been postponed until March 2025 due to the covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

"This decision was taken with the agreement of both the Nanjing organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), due to the ongoing pandemic conditions," a statement from the World Athletics read.

Nanjing was supposed to host the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were first postponed until March 2021 and then to March 2023, due to the pandemic.

"We're disappointed that we have had to postpone this event again due to circumstances beyond our control, but we have done so to give certainty to athletes and Member Federations preparing for the 2023 competition season," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.



This postponement means that the next edition of World Athletics Indoor Championships will be now held in Glasgow, Scotland from 1st to 3rd March 2024.

















