World Athletics C'ships: Sreeshankar qualifies via rankings – Complete list of qualified Indian athletes

World Athletics published the final Road to Tokyo Rankings for the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

A host of Indian athletes, including the likes of long jumper Murali Sreeshankar - who made a return after a year long injury lay-off have made the cut via the rankings.

In javelin throw, Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh have made the cut via the ranking route and will join Neeraj Chopra, who had qualified by the virtue of being the reigning world champion as a wild card.

Annu Rani, who has consistently surpassed the 60m in recent meets, also made it in women's javelin throw.

A total of 13 athletes – nine men and four women – have qualified via the ranking method published on Wednesday.

This also includes 200m national record holder Animesh Kujur, who will become the first Indian sprinter to compete at the World Championships.

A total of four racewalkers have also qualified for the global event.

Besides, the likes of Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable, and Praveen Chitravel had already qualified earlier by the virtue of surpassing the direct qualification mark.

#News | Road to Tokyo rankings for World Athletics Championships has been updated🔥



Following Indian athletes have made the cut😍



Murali Sreeshankar - Long Jump

Sarvesh Kushare - High Jump

Animesh Kujur - 200m

Sachin Yadav - Javelin Throw

Yashvir Singh - Javelin Throw

Abdulla… pic.twitter.com/fFUCS4I7FW — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 27, 2025





Nandini Agasara, in women's heptathlon, qualified as the Asian champion but has already announced her withdrawal from the World Championships last week.

Sable, meanwhile, underwent an ACL surgery just last month and is unlikely to feature at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Apart from the qualified athletes, a few like javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, 110m hurdles national record holder Tejas Shirse, Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m, 35km racewalker Sandeep, 800m runner Pooja all missed the qualification by just one or two spots in the Road to Tokyo rankings.

They can, however, still hope to make it in case of any withdrawals before the final entry list is published.

While nearly 19 athletes from India have qualified for the World Athletics Championships via various means, the final list of participants will be decided by the Athletics Federation of India after a selection meeting.

It is possible that not all 19 of them represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

List of qualified Indian Athletes

(via rankings):

Murali Sreeshankar - Long Jump

Sarvesh Kushare - High Jump

Animesh Kujur - 200m

Sachin Yadav - Javelin Throw

Yashvir Singh - Javelin Throw

Abdulla Aboobacker- Triple Jump

Ram Baboo- 35km Racewalk

Servin Sebastian - 20km Racewalk

Akshdeep Singh- 20km Racewalk

Pooja - 1500m

Ankita Dhyani - 3000m Steeple Chase

Annu Rani - Javelin Throw

Priyanka Goswami - 35km Racewalk

(via direct qualification mark):

Praveen Chitravel - Triple Jump

Avinash Sable - 3000m steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary - 3000m steeplechase

Gulveer Singh - 5,000m

(via wild card)

Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw

(as Area champion)

Nandini Agasara - Heptathlon