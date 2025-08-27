Athletics
World Athletics C'ships: Sreeshankar qualifies via rankings – Complete list of qualified Indian athletes
Check out the complete list of Indian athletes, who have qualified for 2025 World Athletics Championships.
World Athletics published the final Road to Tokyo Rankings for the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.
A host of Indian athletes, including the likes of long jumper Murali Sreeshankar - who made a return after a year long injury lay-off have made the cut via the rankings.
In javelin throw, Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh have made the cut via the ranking route and will join Neeraj Chopra, who had qualified by the virtue of being the reigning world champion as a wild card.
Annu Rani, who has consistently surpassed the 60m in recent meets, also made it in women's javelin throw.
A total of 13 athletes – nine men and four women – have qualified via the ranking method published on Wednesday.
This also includes 200m national record holder Animesh Kujur, who will become the first Indian sprinter to compete at the World Championships.
A total of four racewalkers have also qualified for the global event.
Besides, the likes of Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable, and Praveen Chitravel had already qualified earlier by the virtue of surpassing the direct qualification mark.
Nandini Agasara, in women's heptathlon, qualified as the Asian champion but has already announced her withdrawal from the World Championships last week.
Sable, meanwhile, underwent an ACL surgery just last month and is unlikely to feature at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Apart from the qualified athletes, a few like javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, 110m hurdles national record holder Tejas Shirse, Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m, 35km racewalker Sandeep, 800m runner Pooja all missed the qualification by just one or two spots in the Road to Tokyo rankings.
They can, however, still hope to make it in case of any withdrawals before the final entry list is published.
While nearly 19 athletes from India have qualified for the World Athletics Championships via various means, the final list of participants will be decided by the Athletics Federation of India after a selection meeting.
It is possible that not all 19 of them represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
List of qualified Indian Athletes
(via rankings):
Murali Sreeshankar - Long Jump
Sarvesh Kushare - High Jump
Animesh Kujur - 200m
Sachin Yadav - Javelin Throw
Yashvir Singh - Javelin Throw
Abdulla Aboobacker- Triple Jump
Ram Baboo- 35km Racewalk
Servin Sebastian - 20km Racewalk
Akshdeep Singh- 20km Racewalk
Pooja - 1500m
Ankita Dhyani - 3000m Steeple Chase
Annu Rani - Javelin Throw
Priyanka Goswami - 35km Racewalk
(via direct qualification mark):
Praveen Chitravel - Triple Jump
Avinash Sable - 3000m steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary - 3000m steeplechase
Gulveer Singh - 5,000m
(via wild card)
Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw
(as Area champion)
Nandini Agasara - Heptathlon