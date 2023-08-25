Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

World Athletics C'ships 2023 LIVE: Kishore Kumar Jena in action- Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action as Indian Javelin throwers gear up for final qualification in the World Athletics C'ships 2023.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw
X

Neeraj Chopra (Diamond League/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 Aug 2023 9:55 AM GMT

Three Indians will be in action as the Javelin Throw final qualification undergoes at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Current World Championships silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, youngsters DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena will be in action.

Can all three qualify for finals?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-08-25 08:21:40
AthleticsJavelin Throw
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X