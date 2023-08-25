Athletics
World Athletics C'ships 2023 LIVE: Kishore Kumar Jena in action- Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as Indian Javelin throwers gear up for final qualification in the World Athletics C'ships 2023.
Three Indians will be in action as the Javelin Throw final qualification undergoes at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
Current World Championships silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, youngsters DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena will be in action.
Can all three qualify for finals?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 25 Aug 2023 9:55 AM GMT
Kishore Kumar Jena throws big!
A big throw of 80.55m for Kishore Kumar Jena and he leads the Group B. Brilliant start for the Indian thrower.
- 25 Aug 2023 9:08 AM GMT
As it stands, Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the finals.
While Neeraj has qualified for the finals, DP Manu has given himself a solid advantage with a throw of 81.31m and is most likely to go through to the final.
- 25 Aug 2023 9:04 AM GMT
Manu DP throws 72.40m in final throw.
The Indian athlete threw 72.40m on the third attempt and 81.31m remains his best throw and he is placed third in the group.
- 25 Aug 2023 8:45 AM GMT
DP Manu crosses 80m.
A superb throw from DP Manu and he has recorded a distance of 81.31m that moves him to third spot in the group. He has more or less fixed his place in top six of group A.
- 25 Aug 2023 8:32 AM GMT
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the final.
A monster throw from the Olympic Champion and Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the final with a mark of 88.77m. He breaches the automatic qualification mark of 83m.
- 25 Aug 2023 8:27 AM GMT
DP Manu throws 78.10m.
DP Manu is fourth in the group now and he will have to better than this as it is a very strong field.
- 25 Aug 2023 8:26 AM GMT
Neeraj Chopra and DP Manu are in action.
Two Indian javelin throwers in the Group A.